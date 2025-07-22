Southwest Airlines sets date for assigned seating changes next year

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Southwest Airlines is set to transform its boarding process by introducing assigned seating, starting January 27, 2026, marking the end of the airline’s long-standing open-seat policy.

The airline said this change will provide passengers with the option to select their seats during booking.

Recommended Videos

Tony Roach, executive vice president of Customer and Brand, announced that this change is aimed at giving customers more control over their travel experience.

Passengers will now have the option to choose from various seating options, including extra-legroom seats, to enhance comfort and convenience.

The new system will also implement a group-based boarding process. Extra-legroom seats will be prioritized in boarding for Groups 1 and 2 to ensure a smoother boarding experience for those who opt for the premium options.

Additionally, passengers with premium fares, loyalty program members, and credit cardholders will benefit from early boarding privileges.

By aligning with legacy carriers such as American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, Southwest aims to offer competitive premium seating options.

For more information on the new seating options and boarding process, click here.