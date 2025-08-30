Southwest Airlines lawsuit dismissed in dispute over San Antonio airport terminal gates

(GJP, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved)

A Southwest airlines plane lands at Sarasota International Airport in Sarasota, Fla., on Monday, February 9, 2024 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A judge has ruled against Southwest Airlines in its lawsuit involving the City of San Antonio and Aviation Director Jesús Saenz over gate assignments at the airport’s future terminal.

On Friday, Judge Xavier Rodriguez ordered the case to be closed, granting the city’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The judge determined that Southwest Airlines did not present a strong enough claim to proceed with the lawsuit.

Southwest’s lead counsel, Lawrence Morales II, had argued that the city penalized the airline for scoring low on certain criteria, including the absence of a club lounge. He said this contributed to Southwest being excluded from Terminal C.

Morales also accused the city of allegedly engaging in a “bait and switch” tactic.

The court found that no new facts could change the legal outcome at this point.

As a result, the court rejected Southwest’s request for a partial ruling, and the lawsuit was dismissed.

