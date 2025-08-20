Southwest Airlines, City of San Antonio sit in limbo after federal hearing on terminal gates

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 4: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft departs San Diego International Airport for San Francisco on March 4, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines and the City of San Antonio revisited their ongoing dispute over gate assignments at the airport’s future terminal during a federal court hearing on Tuesday.

In two hours of testimony, both sides presented evidence and arguments before U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez.

No ruling was issued, and the debate over the Dallas-based airline’s gates in Terminal C continued.

Southwest’s lead counsel, Lawrence Morales II, said the city penalized the airline for scoring low on certain criteria, including the absence of a club lounge, which he said contributed to Southwest being excluded from Terminal C.

Morales also accused the city of allegedly engaging in a “bait and switch” tactic.

The city’s attorney, Eric Pilsk, countered by saying the city never sought to punish Southwest, noting that the airline scored among the highest of all carriers.

Pilsk added that the city offered opportunities for negotiation, but no progress was made.

After the hearing, city attorney Andy Segovia said he hopes that an agreement will be reached soon.

A ruling date has not been set.

