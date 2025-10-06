San Antonio leaders, nonprofits to discuss organizations’ impact during shutdown, funding challenges

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – (Update: The event is over. Please check back for more livestreams on KSAT.com).

Nonprofit leaders, staff and volunteers will join Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai on Monday to discuss the services that nonprofit organizations provide to the community, especially during the government shutdown, according to a news release.

Recommended Videos

KSAT will livestream the 10 a.m. event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

Sakai will be joined by San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and other local officials to call on the public to join the “All Hearts on Deck” movement.

The campaign aims to raise awareness, increase investment and advocate for nonprofits.

Nonprofits are facing unprecedented funding challenges amid a 78% increase in demand for their services, the release states.

“Now more than ever, the nonprofit organizations serving our community need our help,” said Scott McAninch, president of The Nonprofit Council.

Nadege Souvenir, president and CEO of The San Antonio Area Foundation; Laura Vaccaro, CEO of Kronkosky; and Chris Martin, president and CEO of United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, will also be in attendance.

Hundreds of nonprofit leaders and volunteers are expected to attend and urge the community to help keep services in place.