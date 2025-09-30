Haven for Hope announces new president and CEO

SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope’s Board of Directors has announced Rhonda Mundhenk as the nonprofit’s next president and CEO following a nationwide search.

Mundhenk joins Haven for Hope as the nonprofit celebrates 15 years of service this year, according to a news release. Her first day is Oct. 1.

Mundhenk will succeed Chief Financial Officer Jaqueline Bush, who has been serving as interim president and CEO since June, the release said.

“Rhonda brings a wealth of leadership experience, a deep commitment to compassionate service, and a strong vision for the future of Haven for Hope,” the release said.

Previously, Mundhenk worked in the Austin area, serving as CEO for Lone Star Circle of Care and Clinical Health Network for Transformation (CHN). Most recently, Mundhenk was the chief operating officer for Harbor Health Team in Austin, according to the release.

Mundhenk has a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science from Westmont College; a Juris Doctor from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law; a Master of Public Health, Health Policy and Administration from the University of Illinois Chicago; and a Master of Science in Healthcare Transformation from the University of Texas at Austin.

“We are very excited to have Rhonda join Haven. ... She has a passion for helping underserved populations,” said Barbara Gentry, Haven for Hope’s board chair. “Rhonda will help Haven continue its success in helping our clients transform their lives out of homelessness.”

Earlier this year, former President and CEO Kim Jefferies announced that she was leaving San Antonio to lead a new nonprofit, having led Haven for Hope for more than three years.

