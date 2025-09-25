Clemens High School students create thrift store nonprofit to sell trendy clothes at low prices

SCHERTZ, Texas – A thrift store in the middle of Clemens High School is open during lunch period for anyone to shop.

“I’ve bought some shorts, I’ve got multiple t-shirts,” Clemens senior Ava Samaniego said.

The store is popular, selling name-brand thrifted items at low prices — only $3 for tops and $5 for bottoms. One time, the store even had Lululemon leggings.

The concept is simple: Take donated clothes from the Clemens community, wash the clothes and sell it at low prices with the proceeds donated.

The store was created by high school seniors Shelby Huston and Ledger Kling for a project when they were sophomores.

“We’re looking for like a creative way to raise money for charities, and we wanted it to be like interactive for students,” Huston said.

They raise money for the nonprofit Boysville. Clemens Closet has also become a place for students to feel confident in what they are wearing, without having to worry about the price.

“Making kids in high schools feel more confident, like it shouldn’t matter what financial standing you had, you should always be able to feel confident and like what you’re wearing,” Huston said.

Ledger said staying trendy is very expensive.

“You see all these prices and they’re like, extremely high, $50 just for a T-shirt,” Ledger said.

Samaniego, who shops and works at the store, said so many people shop at Clemens Closet.

“Personally, when I’ve worked the store, I can’t tell who is maybe struggling and who’s not,” Samaniego said. “I just think everyone is the same, and I think everyone should be treated the same no matter what they’re wearing.”

Both Huston and Ledger said they will pass down the store to other students to keep it running after they graduate. They hope that other schools get inspired to start similar projects.

