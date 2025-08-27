New Braunfels nonprofit to serve more unhoused children after fundraiser raises thousands

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels will now be able to serve over 100 children and family members experiencing homelessness after their fundraising event beat their goal.

Over 200 people filled the McKenna Event Center Friday evening for the Ignite Possibilities-’A Better Tomorrow’ gala.

With the silent and live auction, and generous donors in attendance, the nonprofit beat its $75,000 goal.

The organization now has $93,000 to help more children who are less fortunate.

That money will help rescue 50 families from eviction, provide deposits for homes, fund their shelter operations, and offer additional stabilization services.

