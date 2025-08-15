Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels to honor legacy of late co-founder

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – After dedicating years to serving unhoused Comal County families, the co-founder of Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels has died.
Kenneth Jacobs was an army veteran and very dedicated to his church.
His friends and family are keeping his legacy of service alive as they strive to restore the organization to its pre-pandemic state.
Jacobs co-founded the local chapter of Family Promise over a decade ago. Since then, he has organized several churches and volunteers to provide eviction prevention, shelter diversion, temporary shelter and stabilization programs to needy families.
The organization plans to honor Jacobs with a special tribute during their annual Gala, Igniting Possibilities- “A Better Tomorrow.”
It is taking place on Aug. 22, where they will also hold a live and silent auction.
Some auction items include authenticated memorabilia, such as a signed Taylor Swift and George Strait guitar, sports memorabilia, movie collectibles, destination vacations and local vendor items, among many other items that will be auctioned off to help revitalize Family Promise and serve more unhoused families in our city.
Also, in lieu of a direct donation to Jacobs, the family is asking that people donate to Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels.
“In the fall of 2011 New Braunfels Presbyterian Church (NBPC) was asked to host a community meeting to organize and begin an affiliate of Family Promise. The pastor asked Doy Cole to take a lead role for his church. Doy’s golfing colleague and fellow NBPC member, Ken Jacobs, immediately offered to help. The rest is history, and this is a thank you tribute from the entire Family Promise family to our recently departed, dear Friend, Ken Jacobs. [Ken Evert Jacobs obituary was published in the 9 August HZ]
This will describe the Vital Role Ken Jacobs assumed as the head of the Congregational Relations development team to recruit Host Churches. As a faith-based organization Ken was passionate and embraced the essential role of the congregations: to provide meals, fellowship and housing for homeless families with children. He believed that pastors and congregations would embrace this opportunity “to do mission right at home”.
“National Family Promise”, with over 200 affiliates at the time, recognized FPGNB as one of the fastest startups on record: taking just 18 months from the early 2012 Organizational meeting to opening. To begin operation, 13 churches needed to be recruited along with one year’s operating cost, a suitable building for the Day Center and transportation to hold 5 families. Ken was first to complete his task, in record time.
Rather than try and make appointments to see Pastors and/or Mission Committees, Ken directed his approach to the head of each Church. Without appointments, he would set out each day to call on 3 or 4 Churches; then follow up with Church Committees, many in the evening and finally a written commitment to be a Host Church. Ken called on over 65 churches to achieve these first thirteen host churches. It wasn’t always easy. For e.g. when Saints Peter and Paul said they wanted to be part of our Host Congregation team but could not provide lodging, Ken found a partner with Hill Country RV. Faith United Church of Christ partnered with Friedens Church at Slumber Falls UCC Camp. He partnered Unity Church with Unitarian Universalists and so on.
Ken was always positive, he did not seek praise or adulation, he sought cooperation, respect and “on time” performance, often calling on his career HR experience with Shell Oil. Ken never gave up when challenged with a worthy issue to solve. Some called him stubborn. Doy called him tenacious.
Ken also chaired the Mission Committee of his own church and recruited the first Family Promise Coordinator & volunteers and of course was present himself each time the families stayed at the church. He served his full 6-year Board term continuing his responsibility for Congregational Relations. He eventually helped the current Board with the ongoing “reignition “ following the COVID Era.
In recent weeks when Doy visited Ken and his beloved wife Rosalind, Ken always insisted on a Family Promise report. The conversation always ended with a hug from the big guy and his trademark goodbye: “life is good”
All honor to his name!!"Words of respect from Doy Cole, Ken Jacobs’ co-founder of FPGNB