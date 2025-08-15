Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels to honor legacy of late co-founder

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – After dedicating years to serving unhoused Comal County families, the co-founder of Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels has died.

Kenneth Jacobs was an army veteran and very dedicated to his church.

His friends and family are keeping his legacy of service alive as they strive to restore the organization to its pre-pandemic state.

Jacobs co-founded the local chapter of Family Promise over a decade ago. Since then, he has organized several churches and volunteers to provide eviction prevention, shelter diversion, temporary shelter and stabilization programs to needy families.

The organization plans to honor Jacobs with a special tribute during their annual Gala, Igniting Possibilities- “A Better Tomorrow.”

It is taking place on Aug. 22, where they will also hold a live and silent auction.

Some auction items include authenticated memorabilia, such as a signed Taylor Swift and George Strait guitar, sports memorabilia, movie collectibles, destination vacations and local vendor items, among many other items that will be auctioned off to help revitalize Family Promise and serve more unhoused families in our city.

Items up for auction include a signed George Strait guitar and a Deion Sanders football card. (Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels)

Also, in lieu of a direct donation to Jacobs, the family is asking that people donate to Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels.