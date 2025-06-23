Nonprofit leans on community to better serve families experiencing homelessness

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A New Braunfels nonprofit dedicated to helping struggling families has found itself struggling to stay alive, but now, a new leader is hoping to change that.

Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels has been serving hundreds of families for years.

According to their website, they have helped families through four pillars, on a mission to ensure that families experiencing homelessness gain their independence.

Eviction prevention

Temporary shelter

Shelter diversion

Stabilization

“We assist with rent, utilities, food, clothing, transportation, job search, mental health treatment referrals, gas to get to school and work, education, budget management, ministry and fellowship with local church partners,” said Rachelle Garza-Cadena, the nonprofit’s executive director.

Because of the team’s passion to help others get back on their feet, they have been able to assist people like 20-year-old Lynnaya.

“Our parents were there but not mentally so after they got locked up, I took my sisters and moved here with my grandma and that still wasn’t a better situation,” Lynnaya said. “Then, when I found this, it was a big blessing. I was giving up, but then I heard about this. They gave us a safe place. They helped us with food and all the things we needed.”

Lynnaya is now the assistant manager of Little Caesars and is on her way to getting her place with her own furniture for her sisters to live comfortably.

“I know I am not their mom, but I want to be the best mom I can be for them,” she said. “I know that if I don’t do it, nobody else will, and I have to do this for my sisters. I love them and I need them. I am also doing this for myself too because I want to be content in life. This place gave me so much motivation.”

There are many success stories like this that the organization hopes to continue, but unfortunately, it has fallen on hard times.

Due to the pandemic and a lack of funding, the nonprofit has been struggling; however, with new leadership, they are now hoping to turn that around.

“We have a strategic plan,” Garza-Cadena said. “We need this organization in our city. Our goal is to increase our services by 77%. We can’t do it with funds, clients and corporate donors and private donors.”

She said the hope is to better collaborate with other agencies similar to theirs, such as school districts and churches, to better serve those in need.

As New Braunfels continues to grow, so do the challenges for these families.

“I have been there,” said Garza-Cadena. “I know what it is like to not have a bed to call my own. I lived without one until I was 14 (years old). So, before, it was a personal parent mission for me that my family never experience that. Now it is a professional mission for me. When a child doesn’t have a bed to call their own, it breaks their spirit. Then comes the bullying of other students at school. It is not fun. It is my personal mission to make sure every child has a home and can sleep on their own bed and dream big dreams. It is the heartbeat of my team, and that’s what we are going to do.”

To learn more about how you can help, please visit their website.

The organization is also hosting its largest fundraiser, the annual dinner, “A Better Tomorrow,” on August 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Additionally, if you require their services, please get in touch with their organization at (830) 214-6762.