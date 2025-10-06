Nonprofit organization aims to build trust between police officers and young people

SAN ANTONIO – Against All Odds Rise is a San Antonio nonprofit dedicated to uniting communities by reducing fear and bridging the gap between young people and police.

The nonprofit was started approximately five years ago in the wake of the George Floyd protests. It has since evolved into a year-round initiative to foster meaningful relationships and mitigate tension.

Emery Johnson, founder of Against All Odds Rise, arranges opportunities for officers to engage with young people in schools, churches, and other community settings, allowing both groups to connect beyond headlines and social media.

“We know the next generation needs to understand and have different perspectives,” Johnson said. “They don’t have to go based on social media or what they’re hearing from other people. They can go directly to the source and actually speak to officers.”

Johnson said the approach is already showing results. Many students who met officers through the nonprofit’s early days have since explored careers in criminal justice or become more engaged with their communities.

Against All Odds Rise, as well as Faith & Blue, are scheduled to host a conversation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 10 at LYND, located at 4499 Pond Hill Road.

The event, which is exclusive to pastors and leaders of religious organizations, brings together pastors and police officers to discuss the tensions that churchgoers and faith leaders sometimes feel toward law enforcement.

