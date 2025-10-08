WATCH LIVE: 3 former SAPD officers charged in Melissa Perez’s death to appear in court ahead of trial

SAN ANTONIO – Three former San Antonio police officers who are accused of shooting and killing Melissa Perez in 2023 will appear in court on Wednesday ahead of their trial.

The hearing will start at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

On June 23, 2023, Perez, 46, was experiencing a mental health crisis inside her apartment when SAPD body camera footage showed she was fatally shot by Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos.

Bexar County court records show Alejandro and Flores are each facing murder charges, while Villalobos was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jury selection for the trial is slated to start on Thursday, with the trial starting on Friday.

The trial will be livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

All three officers have since been removed from the force.

Last month, a U.S. Magistrate Judge dismissed a civil lawsuit against the ex-officers.

The dismissal means the plaintiffs, which are listed as relatives of Perez, cannot refile the same claims against the three former officers. The judge also dismissed any pending motions and closed the case.

Alejandro, Flores, Villalobos and the City of San Antonio were listed as defendants in the original civil lawsuit. The judge granted motions to dismiss the plaintiffs’ third amended complaint, as well.

