SAPD announces invasive visual recording arrest in connection with Holy Cross HS case

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department announced an arrest in connection with an invasive visual recording case at Holy Cross High School.

Police officials are expected to provide more information during a Tuesday night news conference.

According to SAPD, the news conference is expected to begin around 9:45 p.m.

At this time, SAPD has not released the identity of the person involved in the case.

Last week, police officers were called to the school around for a report of an invasive visual recording.

According to police, a staff member who shares an office with an employee noticed an alarm clock with what they believed was a lens and an SD card.

SAPD said footage from the SD card showed at least three students changing clothes in the office. The employee was also seen having sex with another adult.

In a letter sent to parents on Friday, Holy Cross Principal Rene Escobedo said the employee was terminated after an alleged “credible report” of misconduct on campus.

“Parents of individual students that may have been impacted will be contacted individually by the school administration,” Escobedo wrote, in part.

