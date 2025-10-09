Multi-vehicle accident closes part of eastbound Interstate 10 in Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in far east Bexar County has left traffic at a standstill for hours, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident, according to Transguide maps, is affecting I-10 from FM 1518 up to Linne Road. Eastbound traffic is nearly backed up to Loop 1604.

Recommended Videos

Traffic is being diverted onto the access road, officials said.

Reports of the accident began as early as around midnight.

In a Facebook post, BCSO said the crash potentially could involve two 18-wheelers and “several vehicles,” though specific details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT has reached out to BCSO for more information and will update this as we learn more.