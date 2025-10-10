Lytle HS football player injured during ‘roughhousing incident’ with 18 other players, coach says

LYTLE, Texas – A Lytle High School football player is recovering after they were injured during a “roughhousing incident” with 18 other players, according to the school’s head football coach.

In a letter to parents obtained by KSAT, Mike Trevino, the high school’s head football coach and boys athletic coordinator, wrote that the dispute happened on Wednesday after football practice.

Recommended Videos

Trevino said one coach broke up the altercation, which injured the player.

According to the coach, the player received “appropriate care.” The severity of the player’s injury is unclear.

“This type of behavior is never acceptable in Lytle ISD,” Trevino also wrote in the letter. “Our coaching staff has already implemented new supervision and locker room procedures to ensure all players clearly understand the line between friendly play and actions that can cause harm.”

Individual punishment was given to those directly involved, Trevino said. The coach also said the team will participate in a “mandatory community service day.”

KSAT reached out to Trevino and the district for information about potential suspensions but has not heard back.

Read also: