San Antonio homes sales rose in September; price hold steady, SABOR report finds

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio home sales rose last month, with prices holding steady, according to the latest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) Report from the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR).

The report showed 2,823 homes were sold in September. The average price across all sales was $369,836, representing a 1% increase year-over-year.

The median price for homes in our area held steady at $308,995, according to the MLS report.

The area has a strong inventory of homes, with a 5.9-month supply, which continues to favor a more balanced market environment, according to SABOR.

Active listings rose 13% year-over-year to 16,579. At the same time, new listings declined 5% to 4,019, the report noted.

Homes spent an average of 78 days on the market, an 11% yearly increase, SABOR said.

“San Antonio’s market continues to show strength in both new construction and resale activity,” said Ed Zapata, SABOR’s 2025 chair of the board, in a news release. “Buyers benefit from increased options, while sellers remain supported by steady prices. REALTORS® are essential in helping clients navigate both sides of today’s balanced and opportunity-filled market.”

Rental listings saw a 17% year-over-year increase, with 5,209 active rental listings. The average residential rental price in our area was $1,825, according to SABOR’s report.

September 2025 Market Stats - San Antonio Board of Realtors MLS Report (SABOR)

