Holmes HS football coach recalls learning $3,400 worth of items stolen from locker room during game

SAN ANTONIO – While the Holmes High School football team battled in a district game at Gustafson Stadium, someone broke into their campus locker room just a mile away, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of personal belongings.

Northside Independent School District police said there were 14 victims in the Friday night burglary, with items including jewelry, cash, and credit and debit cards taken. The estimated total loss is around $3,400.

Head coach Pete Padilla said the team had just returned from a tough loss on the field when they discovered the locker room ransacked.

“You just saw things on the floor that weren’t usual,” Padilla said. “Bags on the ground that are never usually there.”

He said the damage extended beyond the monetary value of the stolen items.

“Some of the things taken were personal, gifts from grandparents,” Padilla said. “To these kids, they’re priceless.”

The break-in occurred sometime during the game on Friday. As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

“Whoever it was, they weren’t worried about getting caught,” Padilla said. “I hope we’re able to find out who they are, because they took the time to be in there.”

District officials urge anyone with information to contact Northside ISD at 210-397-SAFE.

