‘Pitch It to Win It’ social media contest could let anyone with a startup idea win $1000

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Startup Week (SASW) is in full swing, bringing together entrepreneurs who will be pitching their business ideas for $160,000, which will be awarded throughout the week.

However, there’s a new, easy way for someone with no experience to get in on some of the funding.

The Pitch It to Win It contest, hosted by the SASW social media team, will allow anyone on the street to pitch an idea for a business and win $ 1,000.

Representatives will be walking through downtown San Antonio with a microphone and a camera, giving participants 60 seconds to pitch their idea to an online following.

The SASW team will post the startup ideas to their Instagram and TikTok pages and will choose finalists for every day of the week based on engagement with the posts.

“I think I would really appreciate a thousand bucks,” said Jason Done, who pitched his idea to a journalism company. “And so I’m sure that other people would really appreciate it too. I think hopefully, if you can seed people, a lot of people have ideas. A lot of people have great ideas. And if you kind of seed those ideas for people, I think that’s something that could be very cool”.

“It was fun,” said Adriana DeLeon, pitching her idea for a gig economy hiring app. “I used to be a teacher, so I am like comfortable speaking, but having to get my idea into the minds of others is a little bit more difficult”.

To participate in the contest, the SASW social media team will post their location on Instagram and TikTok daily, with a focus on staying on the street near Geekdom.