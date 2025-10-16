Community concert in Boerne for Hill County flood victims seeking volunteers

Damage from Hill Country floods near Rio Vista Road in Hunt, Texas, on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

BOERNE, Texas – Organizers with the Hope for Hunt Benefit Concert are gearing up to host hundreds of people on Saturday for the big concert.

The event will benefit the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department and the Hunt Preservation Society. It will be held at Pure Country BBQ Bar and Grill in Boerne from 3 -10 p.m.

Headliners will be Thompson Square, JR Herrera, Allan Hendrickson and Nick Lawrence.

Tickets are now $80 for two; children under 12 are free.

The event is volunteer-run, and concert organizers say they need help.

To sign up to help, email the organizers at HopeforHunttx@gmail.com

