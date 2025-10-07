Community concert in Boerne to aid flood recovery for Hunt Volunteer Fire Department

HUNT, Texas – Marissa Rios is the woman behind the “Hope for Hunt” concert.

She says the Hunt community is still reeling from the catastrophic floods on the Fourth of July in the Hill Country.

Hunt does not have a city council, so when problems arise, the community relies on one another for support.

The concert, scheduled for Oct. 18 in Boerne, is set to benefit the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department.

The department will use the proceeds to purchase equipment and cover training costs.

The other portion of the proceeds will go towards the Hunt Preservation Society.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Pure Country BBQ & Grill, located at 1481 S. Main Street. General admission is $80, VIP admission is $120, and entry is free for children under 12.

The concert will feature Thompson Square, Skyler Derrington, JR Herrera Band, C-Rock, Allan Hendrickson, Nick Lawrence Band, Aubry Rodriguez, Savannah Rae and others.

With 10 days left, organizers have only sold about 100 tickets and need to sell about 800 more. Here’s the link to buy tickets.

Read also