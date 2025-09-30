Hunt Volunteer Fire Department crew members reflect on Hill Country floods

HUNT, Texas – John Barone and Bob Taylor are both members of the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department.

Barone and Taylor relocated to Hunt after retirement, and both have a military background.

They both said that involvement in the military has provided a way to connect with other volunteers in the fire department.

The Hunt Volunteer Fire Department consists of 31 people, with many of them being older. They cover approximately 167 miles and typically respond to incidents, such as smoke alarms going off, crashes, or illegal burning.

KSAT asked some of the volunteers to share what happened in the early hours of July 4 when floodwaters severely impacted the Hill County. Here are their stories.

More Hill Country flood coverage on KSAT