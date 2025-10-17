Over 145,000 BMW models recalled due to possible fire risk, NHTSA says

(Matthias Schrader, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Several automakers are recalling certain models due to serious safety concerns.

Nissan, Kia and BMW are some of the companies pulling some of their vehicles because they may be dangerous, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Kia

Kia is recalling around 39,536 of its 2021 to 2023 Sorento vehicles because the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) may not work correctly, posing a fire risk.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

The NHTSA said dealers will replace the affected parts of the HVAC for free.

Interim notification letters will be sent out on Nov. 24 to let owners know of the safety risk. Another set of letters will be sent out once the remedy is available, which should be in December.

The Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are now available to search on NHTSA’s database, the company said.

Kia’s number for this recall is SC351, the NHTSA said. Owners can contact the company’s customer support line at 800-333-4542.

You can find the recall information here.

Nissan

The company is pulling around 19,077 of its 2021 to 2022 LEAF vehicles that have a Level 3 quick charging port because the battery may overheat and pose a fire risk.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will update the battery software at no additional cost. The NHTSA advises owners not to use the Level 3 quick charging until this remedy is done.

Notification letters will be mailed on Oct. 24, the NHTSA said. VINs involved in this recall are now searchable on the company’s database.

Owners can contact Nissan’s customer service line at 1-800-867-7669. The number for this recall is R25C8, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

BMW

The company is pulling around 145,102 of its vehicles because the starter motor can ignite and pose a fire risk.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

According to the NHTSA, affected models include:

2019-2020

X7

X5

2020

340I

X6

2020-2022

740LI

2020-2025

840I

Dealers will replace the engine starter for free.

The NHTSA said any vehicles repaired under the previous recall 24V576 will need to have the new remedy completed.

Notification letters are expected to be sent on Nov. 17. VINS included in this recall will be searchable on the NHTSA database, starting on Nov. 17.

Owners can call BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

General Motors

GM is recalling around 23,700 of its 2024 Chevrolet Equinox vehicles because the pedestrian alert sound may be too quiet for them to hear, increasing the risk of a crash.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

The software will be fixed by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters are expected to be sent on Nov. 10. Owners may contact Chevrolet’s customer service at 1-800-222-1020.

The recall for this number is N252527170, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

