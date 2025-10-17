What to know about Hope for Hunt concert, other ways to support Hill Country flood victims

BOERNE, Texas – Three months after devastating floods swept parts of the Hill Country, reconstruction work continues, and volunteers are once again stepping up to help. This weekend, a benefit concert organized by local volunteers will raise money for two Hunt‑area nonprofits to support ongoing recovery efforts.

The Hope for Hunt benefit concert will take place at Pure Country BBQ and Grill, located on Main Street in Boerne.

Performances run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with artists from the surrounding area scheduled to perform. Headliner Thompson Square will be joined by Allah Hendrickson, JR Herrera and many other local musicians.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department and the Hunt Preservation Society. The family‑friendly fundraiser will include food for sale and a silent auction.

Organizers say the concert is intended to provide the funding Hunt now needs to hire contractors for reconstruction projects that volunteers cannot complete on their own.

Ashley Hall, an event volunteer who spent time in Hunt both as a camper and later as a camp leader, said she wants to keep helping but cannot travel to Hunt every day.

“What better way to help pour back in a Hunt than helping pull this event together so that they can hire the contractors,” Hall said, noting that some repairs now require professional contractors.

Those who cannot attend the concert can still support the effort. Willie’s Grill and Icehouse on Leon Springs is donating 15 percent of its proceeds to the concert event, and donations can also be made directly to the two nonprofits.

The event will also include a silent auction, live auction, and raffles, which include gift cards, firearms and tools.

Here are a few examples of those items.

The benefit aims to channel community care and volunteer energy into the next phase of recovery as Hunt moves from emergency response to rebuilding.

Tickets are still on sale at a reduced price.

