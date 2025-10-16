Southbound I-35 at Loop 1604 to close over the weekend for construction work

SAN ANTONIO – Southbound Interstate 35 main lanes at Loop 1604 will be closed over the weekend for steel girder work as part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion Program.
The closure is scheduled from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, through 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 20, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The closure is weather permitting and subject to change.
Drivers can use the following detours during the closure:
Southbound I-35 at Loop 1604
All lanes of southbound I-35 at Loop 1604 will be closed. Traffic will follow the detour to Lookout Road.
Westbound Loop 1604 to southbound I-35
The direct connector from westbound Loop 1604 to southbound I-35 will be closed. Traffic will follow the detour to Lookout Road.
Eastbound Loop 1604 at I-35
All lanes of eastbound Loop 1604 at I-35 will be closed. Traffic will follow the detour to southbound I-35.
Eastbound Loop 1604 Collector Distributor
The eastbound Loop 1604 collector distributor will be closed. Traffic will follow the detour along the southbound I-35 frontage road to Toepperwein Road for access to northbound I-35.
