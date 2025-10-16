Southbound I-35 at Loop 1604 to close over the weekend for construction work

SAN ANTONIO – Southbound Interstate 35 main lanes at Loop 1604 will be closed over the weekend for steel girder work as part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion Program.

The closure is scheduled from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, through 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 20, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closure is weather permitting and subject to change.

Drivers can use the following detours during the closure:

Southbound I-35 at Loop 1604

All lanes of southbound I-35 at Loop 1604 will be closed. Traffic will follow the detour to Lookout Road.

Westbound Loop 1604 to southbound I-35

The direct connector from westbound Loop 1604 to southbound I-35 will be closed. Traffic will follow the detour to Lookout Road.

Eastbound Loop 1604 at I-35

All lanes of eastbound Loop 1604 at I-35 will be closed. Traffic will follow the detour to southbound I-35.

Eastbound Loop 1604 Collector Distributor

The eastbound Loop 1604 collector distributor will be closed. Traffic will follow the detour along the southbound I-35 frontage road to Toepperwein Road for access to northbound I-35.

