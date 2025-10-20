Legendary rock band Rush to perform at Frost Bank Center in September 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary 1970s and ’80s rock band Rush is set to perform in San Antonio next year as part of the “Fifty Something Tour,” according to a news release.

The tour stop in the Alamo City is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2026, at the Frost Bank Center on the East Side, the release states.

Band co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will celebrate 50-plus years of Rush music and pay tribute to late drummer Neil Peart.

“Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night’s setlist from a catalogue of 35 songs, including their greatest hits and fan favorites,” the release states.

Live Nation Entertainment said Lee and Lifeson are slated to be accompanied by German drummer, composer and producer Anika Nilles on the tour.

According to the release, the “Fifty Something Tour” marks the first time Lee and Lifeson have toured together in 11 years.

Ticket information for the tour is available below:

