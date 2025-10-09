Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, Lamont Roach set for WBC Super Lightweight Title fight at Frost Bank Center

SAN ANTONIO – The interim WBC Super Lightweight Title is up for grabs in December at the Frost Bank Center, according to a news release.

Former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) and WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) are set for 12 rounds of action on Dec. 6 at the East Side venue.

The Cruz and Roach fight will headline a Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view on Prime Video, the release states. The event is promoted by TGB Promotions.

“Saturday, December 6 offers a fascinating style contrast and a truly high-stakes fight between the Mexican star Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and the highly skilled world champion Lamont Roach,” said Tom Brown, president of TGB Promotions.

Cruz, a Mexico City native, moved up considerably in the rankings of the 140-pound division with a first-round knockout over veteran Diego Magdaleno in 2020 before adding more wins under his belt.

Cruz’s rise led to a fight against the undefeated Gervonta “Tank” Davis in December 2021 — a bout that saw the 27-year-old lose by decision to become the second boxer to go the distance with Davis.

“I’m very excited to give fans the type of fight that they love on December 6 against Lamont Roach,” said Cruz. “I love being in the main event with the WBC title on the line. It truly motivates me to give the fans their money’s worth. I love San Antonio because the fans there are amazing.”

Roach, on the other hand, started his professional boxing career with 16 straight victories after an amateur run that included 11 national titles. He earned his WBA Super Featherweight Championship in November 2023 with a decision win against Hector Luis Garcia.

Roach’s only professional loss happened against Jamel Herring in a November 2019 title fight.

A common opponent that both Cruz and Roach have is Davis. However, Roach’s experience was a bit more positive. Back in March, Roach and “Tank” Davis went the distance, and the fight ended in a draw.

General tickets for the Cruz and Roach fight go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday on the Frost Bank Center’s website or on Ticketmaster.

