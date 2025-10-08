Skip to main content
Kiana Willams’ WNBA Finals dreams come true after unlikely path led her to Phoenix Mercury

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

PHOENIX – Kiana Williams stands on the cusp of a championship with the Phoenix Mercury, who face the Las Vegas Aces in the 2025 WNBA Finals.

Williams’ journey to this stage hasn’t been easy — from brief hardship contracts to a rest-of-season commitment.

Drafted 18th overall by the Seattle Storm in 2021, Williams debuted amongst a deep backcourt and was released after one season. She signed a training camp deal with Phoenix in 2022, only to be waived again.

Stints with the Connecticut Sun and returns to Seattle followed, including seven-day contracts in 2024 as injuries sidelined key players.

The 2025 campaign brought Williams back to the Mercury on June 26, initially via a seven-day hardship deal to bolster a banged-up guard rotation amid injuries to players.

Phoenix, under coach Nate Tibbetts, extended her to a second seven-day contract on July 23 and a third on Aug. 13, the maximum allowed under league rules.

In those early appearances, Williams flashed efficiency: 50% field goal shooting and 35.7% from three across six games, including a season-high 17 points on eight attempts in a July 7 rout of the Dallas Wings.

As the Mercury’s health improved — with Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper returning — the team waived her briefly on July 10, then re-signed her to the rest-of-season deal on Aug. 20, securing her spot through the playoffs.

The move paid off. Phoenix surged in the Western Conference.

Ahead of the Finals opener on Oct. 3 against the Aces, Williams caught up with KSAT 12 Sports to talk about a San Antonio vs. San Antonio finals with Aces forward and East Central high school alum NaLyssa Smith on the opposing sideline.

The Aces lead the series 2-0.

