Tony Parker Sr., father of legendary Spurs point guard, dies

SAN ANTONIO – Tony Parker Sr., the father of former Spurs and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame point guard Tony Parker, has died. Parker Sr. was 70 years old.

According to French media reports, the elder Parker was found dead at Tony Jr.’s home.

“A former basketball player and deeply loved figure, Tony Parker Senior (...) passed on (to his family) his passion for basketball, his strength of character and his human values, those which shaped the man and the athlete that Tony became,” the younger Parker said in a news release.

Parker Sr. starred for Loyola University in Chicago from 1973 to 1977 where he averaged 17.4 points per game. He is ranked 10th all-time in scoring in Ramblers history with 1,605 points.

After college, Parker Sr. embarked on his own professional basketball in Europe.

He later became father to the Spurs icon as well as his brothers TJ Parker and Pierre Parker. Both TJ and Pierre also played nationally for France’s under-20 basketball teams.

Pierre, like his father, played college ball at Loyola University in Chicago.

The French national team acknowledged the elder Parker’s passing in a social media post on Monday.

Visage toujours souriant, familier du basket français et premier supporter de l'Equipe de France 🇫🇷, Tony Parker Senior nous a quittés !🕊️



La FFBB adresse ses plus sincères condoléances à Tony Parker, à ses frères T. J. et Pierre et à toute leur famille. pic.twitter.com/Tr7XH5K5XR — Fédération Française de BasketBall (@ffbasketball) October 6, 2025

“Always a smiling face, familiar with French basketball and the number one supporter of the French team, Tony Parker Senior has left us!” the team posted to X. “The FFBB (French Federation of Basketball) extends its most sincere condolences to Tony Parker, his brothers TJ and Pierre and their entire family.”

