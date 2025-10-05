Stroud throws for 4 touchdowns as the Texans blow out the battered Ravens 44-10

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

BALTIMORE – C.J. Stroud threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns, and Houston strolled to a 44-10 win over a depleted Baltimore team Sunday, matching both the most lopsided road win in Texans’ history and the most lopsided home loss in Ravens’ history.

Baltimore (1-4) was without two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, and that was far from its only problem. Defensive standouts Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey all missed the game, and the Ravens already were weakened on that side of the ball because of a neck problem that ended Nnamdi Madubuike’s season. Baltimore was also without All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard and tackle Ronnie Stanley.

The Texans (2-3) outgained the Ravens 417-207 and won their second straight game after losing their first three. Houston scored on its first eight possessions before Stroud exited after a 23-for-27 passing day.

Cooper Rush threw for 179 yards and was intercepted three times for Baltimore. The Ravens have lost 10 of their last 12 games when playing without Jackson.

Before the season, this probably looked like one of the toughest games on Houston’s schedule. The Texans had lost six straight to the Ravens and failed to score an offensive touchdown in the last three meetings. That drought ended immediately Sunday, when Houston drove 67 yards in 10 plays on the game’s first possession and scored on a 5-yard pass from Stroud to Xavier Hutchinson.

The Ravens tried to establish the running game with Derrick Henry — perhaps their best remaining healthy player — but it was easy enough for Houston to load up against that. Baltimore put together a 7-minute, 26-second drive for a field goal on its first possession, but Stroud threw TD passes of 10 yards each to Nico Collins and Hutchinson toward the end of the second quarter.

Nick Chubb ran 27 yards for a touchdown in the third, and Houston eventually took a 34-3 lead. The game at that point had all the energy of a preseason contest, and not just because of the number of rookies and backups pressed into service for the Ravens. Rush finally connected with Zay Flowers on a long pass that set up Henry’s 1-yard TD run.

Stroud threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Jaylin Noel that made it 41-10.

History

The only other time the Ravens have lost by 34 at home was when New England beat them 41-7 in 2013. The Texans won 41-7 at Tennessee in 2011.

Houston also set a franchise record for points on the road, having previously reached 41 three times.

Injuries

Baltimore CB Nate Wiggins, who was able to play after injuring his elbow last weekend, went through concussion protocol during this game but was cleared.

Up next

The Ravens have one more game before an open date they desperately need. Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams next weekend.

Houston is off this week before playing at Seattle in a Monday night game Oct. 20.

