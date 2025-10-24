More than 298,000 Chrysler vehicles recalled due to loss of parking function

SAN ANTONIO – Several automakers have recalled certain models due to serious safety concerns.

Brands like Ford and Nissan are voluntarily pulling some of their vehicles that may be dangerous, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Ford

The company is pulling more than 330,000 (332,778) of its 2015 to 2017 Mustang vehicles because the seat belts may stop working over time and not properly restrain the owner.

As of now, no injuries have been connected to this recall.

The NHTSA said dealers will inspect and replace seat belt assemblies, as well as affected sections of the carpet, as necessary for free.

Interim notification letters were sent on Oct. 20. Additional letters will be sent once a final remedy is available. This is anticipated in January 2026, the NHTSA said.

Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S92.

Find the recall information here.

Approximately 59,000 (59,006) Ford vehicles are being recalled because the engine block heater may short-circuit and cause a fire.

To date, no injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

According to the NHTSA, impacted models include:

2016-2019

Lincoln MKC

2016-2023

Explorer

2019-2020

Fusion

2019-2024

Ranger

2020-2022

Lincoln Corsair

Escape

2021-2024

Bronco

Bronco Sport

2022-2024

Maverick

Dealers will replace the block heater at no additional cost. The NHTSA advised owners not to plug these parts in until this has been completed.

Notification letters are being sent beginning on Friday. More letters will be sent around February 2026 when a final remedy is available, the NHTSA said.

VINs involved in this recall are now searchable in the NHTSA database.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25SA4.

Find the recall information here.

The company is recalling nearly 300,000 (291,901) of its vehicles because its 360-degree view camera may not work in certain lighting conditions.

The NHTSA said affected models are the 2020-2022 F-250 SD, F-350 SD and F-450 SD.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will update the software for free. Notification letters were sent on Monday, with additional letters being sent once the final remedy is available.

VINs involved in this recall are now searchable in the database.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25SA8.

Find the recall information here.

Owners with questions can call the company’s customer service line at 1-866-436-7332, the NHTSA said.

Chrysler

Nearly 300,000 (298,439) of the company’s 2013-2016 Dodge Dart vehicles have been recalled because the vehicle’s parking function could stop working.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

The remedy is currently under development and is part of the previous recall 19V293, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed on Nov. 6. A second notice will be sent once the final remedy is available.

VINs involved in this recall are now available to search on the NHTSA database.

Owners can contact the company’s customer service line at 800-853-1403, the NHTSA said.

Chrysler’s number for this recall is A0C.

Find the recall information here.

Nissan

The company is pulling nearly 175,000 (173,301) of its vehicles because the fuel pump fuse may short-circuit and cause an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will inspect the fuel pump assembly as necessary for free, the NHTSA said.

VINs involved in this recall are now searchable in the NHTSA database. Notification letters are expected to be sent on Dec. 3.

Owners can contact Nissan’s customer service line at 800-647-7261.

The NHTSA said the number for this recall is PMA56.

Find the recall information here.

