RECALL ROUNDUP: Curling irons, Scotch laminators + sauna blankets pulled for safety

Several popular brands are recalling certain products due to serious safety concerns.

Scotch, Bio Ionic and Lifepro Fitness are pulling some of their products because they could pose safety risks, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Bio Ionic Curling Irons

Around 357,000 Bio Ionic one-inch curling irons are being recalled because the barrel can snap off, posing a burn risk.

The company has gotten 258 reports of the barrel detaching, with six resulting in minor burn injuries.

These were sold in-store and online at Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom, Bio Ionic’s website, Amazon.com, and in salons nationwide from August 2022 to July 2024.

The CPSC said if you have this product, you should stop using it and unplug it. You can contact Bio Ionic to register for a free replacement iron after completing a few steps.

You can find the recall information here.

Scotch Thermal Laminators

Around 13,440 of Scotch’s TL909-50 Thermal Laminators are being pulled because they may overheat and pose a burn hazard.

The CPSC said no injuries have been reported.

The affected products were sold in-store and online at Office Depot, Office Smart, and School Specialty, Inc., from August 2024 to September 2025.

Owners should stop using the laminators, unplug them and contact the company for a full refund.

The refund will come via a mailed check once the user completes a form, the CPSC said.

You can find the recall information here.

Lifepro Fitness Sauna Blankets

The company is recalling around 78,000 of its infrared Sauna Blankets because they can overheat and pose a burn risk.

So far, 65 reports of the blankets overheating have been received, resulting in 32 burn injuries.

The CPSC said these were sold online at Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Amazon and Lifepro.com from September 2022 to June 2025.

If you have one, don’t use it and go to the company’s website to find out how to receive a free replacement.

You can find the recall information here.