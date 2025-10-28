Next round of downtown construction on Interstate 35 snarls traffic, work to last through November

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio drivers will have to navigate through a new round of construction on Interstate 35 and Interstate 10 through November.

The northbound upper levels of I-35 will have two main lane closures from I-10 near Martin Street to McCullough Ave.

Work on bridge joint repairs will begin on Tuesday and continue through November 2025.

Additional work will continue in this area through spring 2026.

The work on Tuesday morning caused major delays from Woodlawn Lake into downtown and delays from I-35 north for drivers coming up from the South Side.

