Next round of downtown construction on Interstate 35 snarls traffic, work to last through November Work is now being done on the upper levels of the highway near McCullough Avenue KPRC SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio drivers will have to navigate through a new round of construction on Interstate 35 and Interstate 10 through November.
The northbound upper levels of I-35 will have two main lane closures from I-10 near Martin Street to McCullough Ave.
Work on bridge joint repairs will begin on Tuesday and continue through November 2025.
Additional work will continue in this area through spring 2026.
The work on Tuesday morning caused major delays from Woodlawn Lake into downtown and delays from I-35 north for drivers coming up from the South Side.
For the latest road conditions across the state, click
here. The latest traffic updates from KSAT can be found here.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors RJ Marquez headshot
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.
Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:16 WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado ▶ 0:37 Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 ▶ 1:25 USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 Car plows through Southwest Side bedroom ▶ 0:25 Car plows through Southwest Side bedroom Halloween season: How your brain turns fear into fun ▶ 1:46 Halloween season: How your brain turns fear into fun Part of East Commerce Street closed due to ‘weakened’ construction scaffolding ▶ 0:58 Part of East Commerce Street closed due to ‘weakened’ construction scaffolding 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate ▶ 0:41 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month ▶ 0:59 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month SAFD investigating after palm trees set on fire at PicaPica Plaza ▶ 0:40 SAFD investigating after palm trees set on fire at PicaPica Plaza James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas ▶ 1:48 James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas New Braunfels ISD libraries to reopen Monday, 81 books flagged for further review ▶ 1:31 New Braunfels ISD libraries to reopen Monday, 81 books flagged for further review Young victim of domestic violence home speaks up for children trapped in the cycle ▶ 1:06 Young victim of domestic violence home speaks up for children trapped in the cycle Family of former soldier nearly killed in 2017 hit-and-run crash wants prison time for driver ▶ 1:33 Family of former soldier nearly killed in 2017 hit-and-run crash wants prison time for driver What to know before attending ‘one of the busiest weekends of the year’ in downtown SA ▶ 0:49 What to know before attending ‘one of the busiest weekends of the year’ in downtown SA Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says ▶ 1:25 Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says Bexar County family survives drive-by shooting; their 16-year-old son named among suspects ▶ 2:08 Bexar County family survives drive-by shooting; their 16-year-old son named among suspects TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed ▶ 2:16 TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere ▶ 0:40 Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere Business owner pleads guilty to stealing $50K from families who ordered cemetery headstones ▶ 1:05 Business owner pleads guilty to stealing $50K from families who ordered cemetery headstones Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? ▶ 1:39 Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? San Antonio woman says she’s still waiting for city to pay after crash with SAPD employee ▶ 1:20 San Antonio woman says she’s still waiting for city to pay after crash with SAPD employee 🦞 This is luxury on a bun — the Surf & Turf Burger from Ostra in downtown San Antonio 🤤 ▶ 0:34 🦞 This is luxury on a bun — the Surf & Turf Burger from Ostra in downtown San Antonio 🤤 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week ▶ 0:18 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week Kendall County Women’s Shelter expands services amid rising demand, funding challenges ▶ 0:37 Kendall County Women’s Shelter expands services amid rising demand, funding challenges Spurs still won’t say if relocation on the line as early voting for arena funding begins ▶ 0:59 Spurs still won’t say if relocation on the line as early voting for arena funding begins Previous photo Next photo