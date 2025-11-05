KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones addresses recent staff resignations, fund raised for SNAP recipients

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined the KSAT Q&A on Tuesday where she discussed a fund raised for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients and addressed the recent resignations within her staff.

When asked if she has a staffing issue, considering at least five staffers have resigned since Jones took office in June, she said, “No, and I’m not going to comment further.”

“What I would focus on is what I’ve delivered,” Jones continued as she cited the $1.6 million fund raised to aid SNAP recipients amid the federal government shutdown.

The city’s plan is to distribute the fund through $150 gift cards that will be distributed to households in need.

Jones said the fund will be distributed to those who are “currently accessing their SNAP benefits through city resources.”

She said that recipients eligible for the aid should have been notified by now.

“In my mind, this is needless suffering,” Jones said of the ongoing shutdown.

