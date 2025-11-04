City of SA finalizes plan to distribute $1.6M fund to help SNAP recipients amid federal shutdown

SAN ANTONIO – Just days after City of San Antonio leaders said they had raised more than $1.6 million in partnership with local businesses to help SNAP recipients, the city is revealing more details about how the plan would work.

The plan was finalized by the city’s Department of Human Services and the Metropolitan Health District. It aims to help the San Antonians most affected by the recent pause of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) Program benefits amid the ongoing government shutdown, which is now tied for the longest running as of Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

The city said the plan prioritizes low-income seniors and households with young children who are experiencing economic hardship. Those who are eligible have already been identified through existing city and community programs, according to the news release.

“Every San Antonian deserves access to healthy food,” said Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones in a news release. “When federal support falls short, our community steps up. I’m grateful to everyone who answered my call for financial support allowing us to move quickly and get help to those who need it most.”

A phased distribution on Wednesday will focus on previously screened individuals, including those from Senior Center Project HOPE, NXT Level participants, and families from Early Head Start and Head Start.

“Thanks to our local partners and City staff, we’re making sure seniors and families don’t go without essentials during this pause in SNAP benefits. We know this $150 gift card will serve as a lifeline to so many, but the real solution is the federal government up and running as soon as possible,” Jones stated.

Metro Health will distribute gift cards to participants through scheduled WIC clinic appointments, according to the city. There are 300 appointments projected for this week, with an additional 700 next week and 1,000 the week of Nov. 17.

“Additional distributions will continue as funding and card inventory allow, ensuring all resources are fully utilized, even if federal SNAP benefits resume during this period,” the city said in its news release.

The city expects to assist 10,000 eligible residents — or 26% of the total population served through the Department of Human Services and Metro Health programs — during the plan’s initial phase.

Anyone who would like to donate to the fund can do so by visiting the San Antonio Area Foundation’s Feeding San Antonio Fund website here.