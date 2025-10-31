Mayor Jones to announce aid for San Antonio SNAP recipients Logistical plan to be unveiled next week (Joshua Saunders, KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is set to announce how SNAP recipients can get aid when the benefits lapse in November.
Jones and Alamo City business leaders will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday on the steps of City Hall.
The City of San Antonio said it is developing a logistical plan to identify SNAP recipients who participate through existing local programs. That plan will be publicly shared next week, according to a news release.
KSAT will livestream Friday’s event online and on the KSAT+ app beginning at 11 a.m. If a livestream is not immediately available at the start time, check back for updates.
Ivan Herrera
Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.
Ryan Cerna
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
