Mayor Jones to announce aid for San Antonio SNAP recipients

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is set to announce how SNAP recipients can get aid when the benefits lapse in November.

Jones and Alamo City business leaders will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday on the steps of City Hall.

The City of San Antonio said it is developing a logistical plan to identify SNAP recipients who participate through existing local programs. That plan will be publicly shared next week, according to a news release.

KSAT will livestream Friday’s event online and on the KSAT+ app beginning at 11 a.m. If a livestream is not immediately available at the start time, check back for updates.