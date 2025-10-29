‘We will not turn anybody away’: West Side nonprofit welcomes SNAP recipients who need help

SAN ANTONIO – It’s an unsettling time for 40 million Americans who won’t get their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in a few days.

That includes about 300,000 people in Bexar County who will have to think of other ways to keep food on the table.

“(I’ll) have to eat less,” Jeff Hull said.

Hull, a man in his 50s with disabilities, receives about $140 a month in SNAP benefits. He told KSAT that even before the delay, he had to stretch every dollar.

“I could barely afford milk. I usually get powdered milk,” Hull said.

Now, Hull plans to ration the food he has left in his cupboard and go to food pantries in his neighborhood to make up the difference.

KSAT met with Hull as he visited Parenting Plus, a nonprofit on the West Side.

“We’re a nonprofit organization that helps families with small children, and even if you don’t have children, we’re here to help,” said Gena Meyer, executive director of Parenting Plus. “We offer material assistance, the bare essentials you need for your children — diapers, wipes, formula ... and we are also a food pantry.”

Meyer said Parenting Plus helps about 10,000 people every year. Now, it’s preparing to expand services.

“We will get them food. ... We will not turn anybody away,” Meyer said.

Parenting Plus, like many food pantries, expects a surge in demand as the days get closer to Nov. 1, the day SNAP benefits halt.

Hull said he’s not as worried about himself as he is about elderly people and people with disabilities who will have to find other ways to feed themselves until SNAP benefits are restored.

“If I struggle, then how does an 80-year-old lady who can barely walk down the block (do it)?” Hull said.

To find a food bank near you, visit Feeding America.

Related coverage on KSAT.com: