Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints

SAN ANTONIO – Leaks found under Memorial High School have caused smelly hallways and student complaints.

Parents and students from the school emailed KSAT 12 saying there was a strange smell inside of the school over the past week.

“It smelled like poop. It didn’t really smell good,” one student told KSAT.

“It smelled like trash with fish and poop,” Naomi Geronimo said.

“You could not breathe inside the school,” Karen Hernandez said.

A spokesperson for Edgewood Independent School District told KSAT that maintenance crews immediately began working on the issue once a “foul odor” was reported.

“It kind of made me nauseous and dizzy,” Geronimo said.

“It was really bad,” Hernandez said. “You would walk into the classroom, and it immediately started smelling, the hallways, everything.”

A licensed contractor helped the maintenance crews. They discovered leaks underneath the building but found none inside, according to the spokesperson.

The district told KSAT the leaks were promptly repaired, but some students said it still smelled bad on Wednesday.

“It didn’t smell a lot but it still kind of smelled like fish and poop,” Geronimo said.

In a statement to KSAT, the spokesperson for the district said the affected area was thoroughly cleaned.

“Sanitation efforts are currently underway to ensure the campus remains safe and comfortable for students and staff,” the spokesperson said to KSAT on Tuesday.

KSAT asked the district if they have a history of leak issues but did not hear back as of Wednesday night.

Read the district's statement below:

