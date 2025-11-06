These places in San Antonio offer freebies to veterans, active-duty military for Veterans Day

These places in San Antonio are thanking military members with discounts and freebies.

SAN ANTONIO – Veterans Day, observed on Nov. 11, is a day to honor military members who have served and continue to serve in the United States.

This weekend, several places around San Antonio are offering discounts and freebies to honor our military.

Here is a list of freebies and where you can find them:

Restaurants

Entertainment

Dave & Busters - Veterans & active military members can get a free entree and $10 Power Card on Veterans Day. A valid military ID is needed to redeem this promotion.

SeaWorld San Antonio - The theme park is celebrating those who have served from Thursday, Nov. 6, to Sunday, Nov. 9, with special events such as a flag field of honor and a Hero Wall. According to a press release, complementary single-day admission is available to active-duty military, along with discounted admission for family members.

Six Flags - Active-duty military personnel and veterans can receive an exclusive discount on day tickets and season passes, provided they present proof of military status on select days. The theme park also offers a limited-time promotion of free admission for first responders and a guest.

Main Event - The location at 8514 State Highway 151 is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free double cheeseburger with fries, as well as 30 minutes of game play. An ID may be needed for this promotion, only available on Nov. 11.

Retailers & Services

Texas Express Car Wash - The location on 6570 Babcock Road is offering a free car wash to all veterans and military personnel on Nov. 11.

Target - When buying with Target Circle, active duty military, veterans and family members can save 10% off two storewide purchases. You will need to verify your military status and join Target Circle to redeem this promotion.

The Express Car Wash - On Veterans Day, all active-duty military, retired members and veterans can get a free car wash, up to a $25 value, at all five locations in San Antonio. A valid ID or proof of military status is needed for this deal.

Great Clips - The salon chain has two ways for active duty military members and veterans to save on haircuts. Participating locations are offering a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit to these guests on Nov. 11. If you’re not a military member, you can also receive a free haircut card to give to a service member to say thank you.

Make sure to contact your local business to ensure they are participating in these promotions. Valid ID or proof of service may be needed for these deals.