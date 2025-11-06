These places in San Antonio offer freebies to veterans, active-duty military for Veterans Day

SAN ANTONIO – Veterans Day, observed on Nov. 11, is a day to honor military members who have served and continue to serve in the United States.
This weekend, several places around San Antonio are offering discounts and freebies to honor our military.
Here is a list of freebies and where you can find them:
Restaurants
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grill - All U.S. active or former military with a valid ID or official record can choose from one of two dine-in specials from 4 p.m. to close on Veterans’ Day. This menu is available upon request only, and reservations are required.
- Pluckers Wing Bar - Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal on Nov. 11. This includes an entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage up to a $16 value for dine-in only. A valid ID is required.
- Applebee’s - Participating restaurants are offering a full-size, free entree to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in. Additionally, these guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in use within the next three weeks. Proof of military service will be required for this promotion.
- The Lion & Rose British Restaurant & Pub - The location at 23300 of I-10 is offering two ways to save for Veterans’ Day. Active-duty military and veterans can either buy one entree, get one free (of equal or greater value), or get 15% off their entire order. A proof of service is needed to redeem this promotion.
- Chili’s - Veterans and active military members can choose from a limited menu for a free meal at participating Chili’s after showing proof of military service.
- Whataburger - Through the end of the year, active-duty military and veterans can pick up one free Taquito every Tuesday in-store at participating restaurants during breakfast hours. This can also be combined with the chain’s year-round offer of a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee anytime these special guests visit Whataburger.
- The Jerk Shack/Freight Fried Chicken - Both restaurants are offering a $10 chicken plate special on Nov. 11. The limited-time offer comes with two pieces of boneless fried chicken with any side.
- Twin Peaks - Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 11, active-duty military and veterans can enjoy a free lunch from a select menu after showing a valid military ID. Some locations offer additional promotions year-round, including Military Mondays and 20% discounts for veterans and first responders.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers - The chain is saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel by offering those who visit on Nov. 11 a free Freddy’s Combo meal card, which can be redeemed through the end of the year. No purchase is necessary to receive this promotion.
- 54th Street - Active-duty military members and veterans can get up to $10 off any entree when they dine in. The chain also offers 15% off a dine-in order after showing proof of service. However, these two deals cannot be combined.
- Denny’s - From 5 a.m. to noon on Veterans’ Day, participating locations are offering a free Original Grand Slam to veterans and active-duty military members with a valid ID or DD 214.
- Golden Corral - The chain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Military Appreciation Night from 4 p.m. to closing time on Nov. 11. Anyone who has served in the military is eligible for a free “thank you” dinner buffet and beverage.
- Red Robin - Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger at participating restaurants on Nov. 11 when they dine in. No purchase is necessary, but proof of service is required.
- Starbucks - On Nov. 11, veterans, military service members and military spouses can enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced brewed coffee at participating locations. In-store and drive-thru orders are valid for this promotion.
- IHOP - Veterans can get a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo served with eggs, hash browns and either two strips of bacon or two pork sausage links when they dine in. This is only at participating restaurants from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and proof of service is required.
- Pilot/Flying J - Veterans, military personnel and their families who stop in are welcome to a free breakfast sandwich and coffee, or a lunch item and fountain drink. In order to be eligible, guests must verify their identity through the Pilot app. There are three locations in the San Antonio area.
- Hooters - Veterans can get a free select menu item on Nov. 11 when they dine in and purchase a drink. This is at participating locations only, and proof of service is required.
- Outback - The chain said all military veterans and servicemembers, police officers, firefighters, first responders, nurses, doctors and medical staff with valid IDs can get 10% their bill year-round. This also applies to active-duty military and their immediate family members. The promotion is for dine-in only at participating locations.
Entertainment
- Dave & Busters - Veterans & active military members can get a free entree and $10 Power Card on Veterans Day. A valid military ID is needed to redeem this promotion.
- SeaWorld San Antonio - The theme park is celebrating those who have served from Thursday, Nov. 6, to Sunday, Nov. 9, with special events such as a flag field of honor and a Hero Wall. According to a press release, complementary single-day admission is available to active-duty military, along with discounted admission for family members.
- Six Flags - Active-duty military personnel and veterans can receive an exclusive discount on day tickets and season passes, provided they present proof of military status on select days. The theme park also offers a limited-time promotion of free admission for first responders and a guest.
- Main Event - The location at 8514 State Highway 151 is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free double cheeseburger with fries, as well as 30 minutes of game play. An ID may be needed for this promotion, only available on Nov. 11.
Retailers & Services
- Texas Express Car Wash - The location on 6570 Babcock Road is offering a free car wash to all veterans and military personnel on Nov. 11.
- Target - When buying with Target Circle, active duty military, veterans and family members can save 10% off two storewide purchases. You will need to verify your military status and join Target Circle to redeem this promotion.
- The Express Car Wash - On Veterans Day, all active-duty military, retired members and veterans can get a free car wash, up to a $25 value, at all five locations in San Antonio. A valid ID or proof of military status is needed for this deal.
- Great Clips - The salon chain has two ways for active duty military members and veterans to save on haircuts. Participating locations are offering a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit to these guests on Nov. 11. If you’re not a military member, you can also receive a free haircut card to give to a service member to say thank you.
Make sure to contact your local business to ensure they are participating in these promotions. Valid ID or proof of service may be needed for these deals.