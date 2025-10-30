Military veterans, active-duty members receive free admission to San Antonio Zoo throughout November

The zoo is offering free admission for military personnel throughout the month of November.

SAN ANTONIO – Military veterans and active-duty members can enjoy free admission to the San Antonio Zoo for the entire month of November, according to a news release.

The zoo is celebrating Military Appreciation Month by teaming up with USAA to offer free admission to military personnel.

“Zoo Salutes” is valid for all active duty, retired, and veteran members of the United States military, National Guard, and reserves, the release states.

Additionally, the release said up to four immediate family members of eligible military personnel can receive 50% off Any Day Tickets on the day of their visit.

“San Antonio is proudly known as Military City, USA, and we are honored to celebrate the service members and families who are such an important part of our community and country,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “With the generous support of USAA, San Antonio Zoo is excited to offer a meaningful way for military families to enjoy time together, connect with nature, and feel appreciated for all they do.”

To be eligible for this promotion, military members must present a valid ID from Nov. 1-30, the zoo stated.

For more information, check out the zoo’s website.