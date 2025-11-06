Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in La Vernia identified by DPS

LA VERNIA – A 66-year-old woman killed in a three-vehicle crash in Wilson County last month has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 at 10043 U.S. 87 West, southeast of Thompson Lane in La Vernia, DPS spokesperson Dila Hidalgo said.

Authorities said a 2012 black Ford truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 87 when it collided with a 2018 white Chevrolet Spark and a 2023 black Ford truck, both traveling northwest.

The driver of the Spark was identified as Donna Walpole, 66. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Hidalgo said.

One of the other drivers was taken to a hospital; the condition of that driver was not immediately available.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collision or whether any charges will be filed.