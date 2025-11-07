Skip to main content
Local News

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Kerr County

Eighth positive test in Kerr County this year, Animal Control director says

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

FILE - A stock image of a skunk. (Canva, Canva)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Another case of rabies has been reported in Kerr County.

A skunk has tested positive for rabies, according to a social media post from the county.

Kerr County Animal Control Director Regan Givens said a report came in that an officer was seen in a yard that had family pets.

The post said this was located in the Bumble Bee neighborhood, near Texas 39, by the Guadalupe River, between Ingram and Hunt.

An animal control officer visited on Oct. 31 to collect the specimen.

It was sent for testing at a zoological lab on Monday, Nov. 3, the post said. KCAC was informed on Wednesday, Nov. 5, that the skunk was positive for rabies.

This is the eighth positive rabies case in Kerr County for 2025, the post said.

“Please never attempt to touch or feed any unfamiliar animal, including stray cats and dogs,” Givens said. “They may seem friendly or tame, but if the animal is infected, it may be the disease causing it to behave that way.”

If you see an animal acting strange or appearing ill, make a note of its physical description, the exact location and where it’s heading, if you can.

Then, call that information into your local animal control office or sheriff’s office, if it’s after regular business hours.

Here’s a list of a few local numbers to keep in mind:

Bexar County

  • Animal Control Services: 210-207-4738
  • Sheriff’s Office: 210-335-6000

Kerr County

  • KCAC: 830-257-3100
  • Sheriff’s Office: 830-896-1101

Kendall County

  • Animal Shelter & Adoption Center: 830-537-3430
  • Sheriff’s Office: 830-249-9721

Gillespie County

  • Animal Control & Shelter: 830-997-1907
  • Sheriff’s Office: 830-997-7585

Atascosa County

  • Animal Control: 830-769-2341
  • Sheriff’s Office: 830-769-3434

Comal County

  • Animal Control: 830-885-4883
  • Sheriff’s Office: 830-620-3400

Guadalupe County

  • Animal Control: 830-379-1224, option one
  • Sheriff’s Office: 830-379-1224

