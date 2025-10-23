7-year-old exposed to rabid skunk on North Side, San Antonio Animal Care Services says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS) is urging residents to take precautions with wildlife after a 7-year-old was exposed to a rabid skunk on the North Side.

The child was exposed to the skunk near a home off Bitters Road and Wood Valley Drive, SAACS said Wednesday.

According to SAACS, the Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 18 cases of animal rabies in Bexar County this year, mostly in bats.

SAACS advises the community to keep the following practices in mind:

Refrain from feeding, touching or handling any wildlife or unfamiliar animals.

Do not attempt to handle or approach a bat, coyote, raccoon, skunk or other wildlife.

Teach children to avoid touching or petting wildlife or any roaming animal, regardless of whether it is living or dead. Children should tell an adult immediately if they see or touch a wild animal. Bat bites may not be visible, and prompt post-exposure treatment can be lifesaving.

Make sure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

If you or your pet encounters a bat, coyote, raccoon, skunk or other wildlife, report it immediately to animal control and follow the required quarantine protocols. For people living within city limits, call City of San Antonio Animal Care Services at 311. Anyone living outside city limits should call Bexar County Animal Control at 210-335-9000.

Pets that encounter potentially rabid wildlife should be confined to prevent further exposure to people or animals.

State law mandates that any actual or potential rabies exposure must be reported to the local rabies authority (Animal Care Services) for investigation and testing conducted by the City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

If the potentially rabid animal is within a home or building, try to keep the animal confined, but only if it can be done safely and without direct contact.

If possible, wait for animal control to respond and avoid striking the animal. Physical trauma can damage the brain and make laboratory rabies testing impossible.

In accordance with city and state law, all dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies.

SAACS hosts pet vaccination and microchipping clinics throughout San Antonio. The next event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, in the pavilion at the Paul Jolly Center for Pet Adoptions, 210 Tuleta Drive.

Free rabies shots, other vaccinations and microchips will be available for the first 100 San Antonio pet guardians, SAACS said.

