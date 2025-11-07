Veterans’ Art Auction Benefits Mental Health and Addiction Support

SAN ANTONIO – An art auction and public display featuring work by local veterans is on view through Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Grunt Style store on 900 Broadway.

The auction event showcases a wide range of pieces created at the Warriors Heart Gallery — from paintings, sculpture and woodwork to audio recordings — and gives the public an opportunity to bid on artwork while supporting local veteran services.

The auction benefits two San Antonio-based veteran organizations, Irreverent Warriors and Warriors Heart, both of which focus on helping veterans who are struggling with addiction and mental health challenges.

Organizers say proceeds from the auction will go directly to programs that offer counseling, peer support and recovery resources tailored to veterans.

See the work, place a bid, and support local veterans. More details here.