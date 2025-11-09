San Antonio bride has special day after hotel closure threatened plans

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio bride, whose wedding plans were thrown into chaos by a hotel closure, has officially tied the knot.

Leslie Hidalgo, who faced a wedding crisis when Hotel Havana announced its unexpected closure in September, celebrated her special day Saturday at the Kimpton Hotel.

The celebration marked a happy ending to what could have been a wedding disaster.

“I was in shock,” Hidalgo had said when she learned about Hotel Havana’s closure just weeks before her planned wedding date.

The news came via a phone call on September 17, despite previous reassurances from the hotel about continued operations.

The community’s response was swift and heartwarming. After Hidalgo shared her story on social media, numerous San Antonio businesses and venues stepped forward to help.

Local vendors, including Taquizas Al Chile food truck and Wed Society San Antonio, offered their services and assistance in finding a new venue.

Over the last four weeks, Hidalgo received her $2,500 deposit back from Hyatt, the hotel’s franchiser. The company also issued an apology for the situation.

