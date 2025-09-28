Bride ‘in shock’ after learning wedding venue will close; community rallies in support

SAN ANTONIO – Just 20 days before her wedding, the venue one San Antonio bride chose to get married at will close for business.

Leslie Hidalgo was supposed to get married at Hotel Havana, which will quietly close its doors on Oct. 20. Now, she is scrambling to shift her plans.

“I was in shock,” Hidalgo said.

Hildago will not be navigating the venue change alone, however, after a TikTok voicing her frustrations was seen by several members of the San Antonio community.

Taco truck Taquizas Al Chile reached out to help coordinate food, Hildalgo said, while the Wed Society San Antonio helped connect her with new venues.

“It’s emotional for me and it brings me to tears,” Hildago said. “I am from San Antonio, and it just makes me really proud to be from such a loving city, where we care about each other.”

Hildago said she received the devastating news in a phone call on Sept. 17, around the time the San Antonio Business Journal first reported the closure.

The news was shocking, Hildago said, because she had asked about a potential closure when the hotel’s restaurant Ocho closed earlier this year.

“They reassured us and said, ‘Oh no, the restaurant’s just closing as a daily operational restaurant,’” Hildago said. “‘Don’t worry, your event is good to go as scheduled.’”

In a statement to KSAT 12, hotel franchiser Hyatt said it is working with the hotel’s owners to ensure a smooth transition.

“The hotel is working to notify affected guests and customers of this situation,” the statement read, in part, “and assist them with requests for alternative arrangements or cancel reservations at no penalty.”

Despite this, Hildago said she has yet to receive the $2,500 deposit she had placed. That’s hindering her ability to move forward.

“Right now, the rebooking process is truly impossible without the down payment,” Hidalgo said. “That’s really sad to me. You know, they’re in the hospitality business. They’re a big corporation, and they were being the least hospitable.”

Hyatt said it is committed to refunding the deposit, at a minimum, and is reviewing requests for payment of other expenses.

The full statement from Hyatt to KSAT can be read below:

“Effective October 20, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time, Hotel Havana is expected to cease operations and close to the public. “At that time, the hotel will no longer be operated as a Hyatt-branded property, or be affiliated with Hyatt or Bunkhouse Hotels. We are working with the hotel owner to ensure a smooth transition for guests and colleagues. “As a result, reservations for Oct. 20, 2025 and beyond cannot be honored. The hotel is working to notify affected guests and customers of this situation and assist them with requests for alternative arrangements or cancel reservations at no penalty. “Our dedicated team of event professionals has also been working closely with impacted groups to explore alternatives for their planned event, including helping them find an alternative venue. We remain committed to extending care to those impacted. “Guests with questions may contact Hyatt’s Global Care Centers at 1-888-848-9496 for guests in the U.S. or 1-402-952-1131 for guests outside the U.S. For bookings made via online travel agents or other third parties, guests may contact their booking provider for information on their policies and for assistance." Hyatt spokesperson

