Tower Life Residences to offer luxury living in historic San Antonio building

The 31-story tower, completed in 1929, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

SAN ANTONIO – The opportunity to see the design plans around the transformation of a historic San Antonio building into a luxury apartment complex has arrived.

McCombs Enterprises and partners recently announced that the Tower Life building, which has enriched San Antonio’s skyline for nearly a century, is being converted into a 242-unit apartment complex. The 31-story tower, completed in 1929, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to preserve something that has been an integral part of downtown San Antonio for nearly a century,” said Joseph Shields, the executive vice president of McCombs Enterprises.

“Tower Life Residences” is slated to open in the fall of 2026. The release states the complex will include three penthouses, river-level retail space and unmatched views of San Antonio.

The design plans for Tower Life Residence's lobby area. (Copyright 2025 by Giant Noise - All rights reserved.)

Two of the penthouses provide 180-degree views and feature two stories of living space. The third one occupies the building’s top two floors, offering 360-degree views.

The release states that the penthouses are expected to be furnished with custom kitchens, panel-ready appliances, spa-level bathrooms, custom closets, smart home technology and more features.

A rendering of a penthouse kitchen space. (Copyright 2025 by McCombs Enterprises - All rights reserved.)

“The penthouses are designed to feel like architectural sanctuaries in the sky,” said Luis Miguel Martinez, a designer for the Front Porch Design Group.

The entire seventh floor — exclusive to residents — is set to feature a library, 5,000 square feet of rooftop gardens, lounges, bar spaces, workspaces, entertainment areas, private event rooms and other amenities.

A rendering of the exclusive library. (Copyright 2025 by Giant Noise - All rights reserved.)

The team behind the apartment project is San Antonio-based McCombs Enterprises, Ed Cross, Jon Wiegand, Front Porch Design Group, Alamo Architects, Jordan Foster Construction and J Jeffers & Co., the release states.

“We are committed to creating a place that inspires hometown pride and invites new energy into our downtown,” said Jon Wiegand, the managing director of real estate at McCombs Enterprises.

A rendering of the rooftop gardens. (Copyright 2025 by Giant Noise - All rights reserved.)

