SAPD issues CLEAR Alert for missing man last seen near downtown
Gerald Bonner, 43, was last spotted in the 200 block of Florida Street
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man last seen one week ago.
Authorities said Gerald Bonner, 43, was last spotted on Nov. 4 driving just south of downtown near the 200 block of Florida Street.
Bonner, who is six feet, one inch tall, has brown eyes, a buzzcut haircut, a spider tattoo on his stomach, tattoos on both arms and wears a pair glasses.
Police said Bonner was driving a 2023 white Hyundai SCZ.
Anyone with information regarding Bonner’s whereabouts are asked to call SAPD at 210-207-7660.
