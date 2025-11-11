SAPD issues CLEAR Alert for missing man last seen near downtown

Authorities said Gerald Bonner, 43, was last spotted on Nov. 4 driving just south of downtown near the 200 block of Florida Street.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man last seen one week ago.

Authorities said Gerald Bonner, 43, was last spotted on Nov. 4 driving just south of downtown near the 200 block of Florida Street.

Recommended Videos

Bonner, who is six feet, one inch tall, has brown eyes, a buzzcut haircut, a spider tattoo on his stomach, tattoos on both arms and wears a pair glasses.

Police said Bonner was driving a 2023 white Hyundai SCZ.

Police said Bonner was last seen driving a 2023 white Hyundai SCZ. (SAPD)

Anyone with information regarding Bonner’s whereabouts are asked to call SAPD at 210-207-7660.

More news coverage on KSAT: