Local News

SAPD issues CLEAR Alert for missing man last seen near downtown

Gerald Bonner, 43, was last spotted in the 200 block of Florida Street

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Authorities said Gerald Bonner, 43, was last spotted on Nov. 4 driving just south of downtown near the 200 block of Florida Street.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man last seen one week ago.

Authorities said Gerald Bonner, 43, was last spotted on Nov. 4 driving just south of downtown near the 200 block of Florida Street.

Bonner, who is six feet, one inch tall, has brown eyes, a buzzcut haircut, a spider tattoo on his stomach, tattoos on both arms and wears a pair glasses.

Police said Bonner was driving a 2023 white Hyundai SCZ.

Police said Bonner was last seen driving a 2023 white Hyundai SCZ. (SAPD)

Anyone with information regarding Bonner’s whereabouts are asked to call SAPD at 210-207-7660.

