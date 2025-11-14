Relief, reflection and apology: Acquitted ex-SAPD officers speak out days after not guilty verdicts

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time since being found not guilty in the 2023 shooting death of Melissa Perez, two of the three former San Antonio police officers spoke publicly about the verdict and the toll the case took on them and their families.

The jury on Monday found former officers Nathaniel Villalobos, Alfred Flores and Eleazar Alejandro not guilty on all charges stemming from the fatal shooting at Perez’s Southwest Side apartment.

Flores and Villalobos spoke with KSAT on Thursday and described the verdict as a moment of relief and clarity after nearly two and a half years of uncertainty.

“For me… I had that sense of relief,” Flores said. “But the most important thing for me was these other two officers… to make sure they were going to be good. So I really did get to experience that relief… after the reading of all the verdicts.”

Villalobos echoed that sentiment, saying the outcome allowed his family to stop worrying about him.

“For me, the verdict was finally a moment for me to have some clarity… just so everybody in my family can have that relief that they don’t have to worry about me,” he said.

Both officers described the challenges of the night of the shooting, which marked Villalobos’ first officer-involved shooting in nearly 15 years on the force.

“Leaving the scene and having to go home, I’m still trying to process the shooting itself. Never been directly involved in a shooting like that… or any shooting at all,” he said.

The officers also spoke about the split-second decisions involved in such situations.

“All I can remember is… when you have to make a split-second decision, you’re in survival mode. You have to fend for your life in that moment. There’s no training in the world that can compare to the reality of what goes on,” Flores said.

Both men emphasized that taking a life was never their intention.

“No one’s intention is to take life. Our job is to preserve life to the best of our abilities… regardless of what that person did prior to that incident,” Villalobos said.

Villalobos added, “I never wanted that to be the end result. We wanted to find the most peaceful means possible. Once we are where we are… we have to do everything we can to preserve that life. Every life is special.”

FULL INTERVIEW

Flores also offered a message directly to Perez’s family, apologizing for any misinformation they may have received.

“First and foremost, my condolences — from me and my family. If there has not been anyone who has called you and apologized for the misinformation conveyed to you… I want to take that responsibility. No citizen should ever be misinformed when something like this happens,” he said.

Villalobos added that he understands whatever feelings the family may have toward him.

“If their closure is hating me… whatever it is… I welcome that. I have nothing but love, respect… my heart goes out to them. And I do extend the olive branch. If there’s anything I could ever do for them, I would be more than happy to.”

While the criminal case is over, Flores and Villalobos said they continue to process the experience and focus on rebuilding their lives.

Villalobos is not sure yet if he will go back to SAPD, but Flores is hoping to return.

To do so, he would have to win his job back through arbitration with SAPD.

