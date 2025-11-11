After ex-SAPD officers’ acquittal, police union and defense attorneys call for accountability

SAN ANTONIO – A day after three former San Antonio police officers were acquitted in the 2023 shooting death of Melissa Perez, both the San Antonio Police Officers Association and the defense team are demanding accountability and political change in Bexar County.

The jury on Monday found former officers Nathaniel Villalobos, Alfred Flores and Eleazar Alejandro not guilty on all charges stemming from the fatal shooting at Perez’s Southwest Side apartment.

San Antonio Police Officers’ Association (SAPOA) president Danny Diaz told KSAT on Tuesday that the verdict highlights what he described as growing fear among officers to do their jobs.

“Our officers are afraid to do their job,” Diaz told KSAT. “That was a decision that was made because of political pressure, either political pressure or people were just afraid of taking care of their own job.”

Defense attorney Nico LaHood, who represented Villalobos, also criticized San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, calling the decision to prosecute “a horrible mistake.”

“He knew it wasn’t a mental health call,” LaHood said of McManus. “All you had to do was do your due diligence and look at the evidence.”

LaHood further accused Bexar County co-prosecutor Daryl Harris of mishandling the case. He said Monday’s outcome reflected deeper issues within the DA’s office.

“Daryl Harris should not be a prosecutor in that DA’s office,” LaHood said. “The fact that he’s still employed there tells you everything about the administration ideology and what they’re trying to do with law enforcement.”

Diaz and LaHood said the only way to create change is through next year’s elections.

“For the sake of the citizens of San Antonio, not just police officers, it is due time that we have a district attorney that follows the law and prosecutes people,” Diaz said.

LaHood added that the former officers are considering possible legal action to hold others accountable for what he described as “mishandled decisions” during the case.

KSAT reached out to both SAPD and the district attorney’s office for comment. McManus was unavailable for an interview on Tuesday and SAPD sent the same statement it released after Monday’s verdict.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales was not present when the verdict was reached on Monday afternoon.

The prosecution also did not stay to provide a comment. The DA’s office released a short statement.

The district attorney’s office was closed on Tuesday due to the Veterans Day holiday. KSAT is awaiting a response on whether Gonzales would be available for a sit-down interview.

