Judge Charles Montemayor reflects on 20 years of adoptions and foster care in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Judge Charles Montemayor has presided over thousands of adoptions in Bexar County during his 20-year career as a children’s court judge.

“We’ve done a lot of adoptions, and it symbolizes maybe families who didn’t biologically give birth to the child but have given them their life,” Montemayor said. “It’s just such a celebration.”

While adoptions are a joyful milestone, Montemayor’s court also handles difficult cases involving abuse and neglect.

“It is difficult to hear about the struggles and the suffering of children,” he said. “But the goal ultimately is what I think drives every person who’s involved with the court, the goal of getting that child to a safe, appropriate home, to a forever family where they could feel safe.”

In many cases, the court works to provide wraparound services to help parents get back on track and provide a stable home for their children. Some of those services include housing, employment, parenting classes, and help with addiction.

“Over one year, we’re asking the parents to step up, which they should for their family, to prove that they can provide a safe home for their children,” Montemayor explained. “And if they do that, we are all working together to put the child back. But if they don’t, unfortunately, we have to act in the best interest of the child.”

The need for foster families remains critical. According to the South Texas Alliance for Orphans, more than 3,000 children were in foster care in Bexar County last year.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, more than 400 children in Bexar County are awaiting adoption.

Montemayor says the court has seen improvements over the years in how it supports families through different programs, including the College Bound docket for teens about to age out of foster care.

“Only 3% of children aging out of foster care were taking advantage of free tuition for foster care children,” Montemayor said. “In the college docket, we’re talking about, “What college are you going to attend? What’s your career going to be?” And it’s just been a gift, and we’ve seen it grow.”

Montemayor also stresses the importance of focusing on mental health for children and families involved in the system.

“I just wish that our community, though very responsive, could increase our efforts, because I think that makes the entire community safe and most importantly preserves the most vulnerable in our community — these children,” he said.

When asked if he plans to slow down anytime soon, Montemayor was clear.

“No, I love it too much. Again, this has been great to serve the children in our community. I’ve been blessed to have this opportunity to help,” he said.

If you are interested in adopting, these are the basic requirements according to DFPS.

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible, mature adults

complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer)

share information regarding their background and lifestyle

provide relative and non-relative references

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable)

agree to a home study, which includes visits with all household members

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children

To learn more, you can visit www.adoptchildren.org.