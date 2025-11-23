Skip to main content
Local News

Man hospitalized after being shot in head during North Side club disturbance, SAPD says

Shooting happened early Sunday morning in the 18000 block of Tuscany Stone

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Officers responded to several calls for a reported shooting just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Tuscany Stone. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the head during a disturbance at a North Side club, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to several calls for a reported shooting just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Tuscany Stone.

Upon arrival, officers found the man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, an SAPD preliminary report states.

Police at the scene said the disturbance inside the club continued outside. As one person tried to leave with his group of friends, someone involved fired a shot that struck the man in the head, SAPD said.

The report states the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. At last check, police said the man is in “stable condition.”

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

