Man hospitalized after being shot in head during North Side club disturbance, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the head during a disturbance at a North Side club, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to several calls for a reported shooting just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Tuscany Stone.

Upon arrival, officers found the man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, an SAPD preliminary report states.

Police at the scene said the disturbance inside the club continued outside. As one person tried to leave with his group of friends, someone involved fired a shot that struck the man in the head, SAPD said.

The report states the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. At last check, police said the man is in “stable condition.”

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

